Pakistani Actress Meera Rejects Bollywood Opportunity

Meera’s mother shared intriguing insights about Juhi Chawla.

Meera clarified that she doesn’t have any contact with Juhi Chawla or other Bollywood actresses.

Meera is still getting Bollywood offers.

Advertisement

Meera is a well-known Pakistani actress with a long-standing career in the entertainment industry. Over the years, she has starred in numerous successful films such as Ehsaas, Khilona, Kanta, Chief Saab, Mujhe Jeene Do, Miss Istanbul, Baaji, and more.

Fans greatly appreciate her acting talent and her confident demeanor. They often express their admiration for her outspoken and bold personality. Meera is often regarded as a beloved figure in the industry, and she has a knack for attracting attention in the media.

Actor Meera recently had an interview, during which she discussed various topics, including her experience in Bollywood. Additionally, Meera’s mother shared intriguing insights about Juhi Chawla.

Discussing the reason for Meera’s departure from the Bollywood film industry, Meera’s mother stated “After performing in film Nazar, she also appeared in Kasak. She got a lot of offers but we didn’t go there as it was an unfamiliar land for us, it’s not easy for her to go and work alone, we could not go, still she is getting Bollywood offers. Talking further about it, Meera said, “I regret not doing Yash Chopra’s film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. I got the offer in India when I went to do Tsunami show”.

Discussing Meera‘s rapport with Bollywood stars, her mother mentioned that she could only speak positively about the actors who treated her well. She asserted that she receives calls from Aishwarya Rai and Juhi Chawla, and she even stated that Juhi Chawla considers her like a mother. However, Meera clarified that she doesn’t have any contact with these actresses.

Also Read Iqrar Ul Hassan Shares Photos with Second Wife Farah Iqrar Ul Hassan is a Pakistani TV host and crime reporter, known...