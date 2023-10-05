Pakistani Music Producer Sharif Awan Wins Big At Global Music Awards

Sharif Awan received three gold awards at GMA in California.

The GMAs honor extraordinary artistry, technique, and talent in a variety of genres.

He won in the most categories, including best album, and best producer.

Sharif Awan, a Pakistani music producer, has received three gold awards at the Global Music Awards (GMAs) in California for his creation Music in Covid Times.

The GMAs honor extraordinary artistry, technique, and talent in a variety of genres, including jazz, classical, fusion, folk, and modern music.

According to a press statement, the record, produced by the Tehzeeb Foundation, won in the most categories at the GMAs, including creativity/originality, best album, and best producer.

Indus Raag — Beyond Borders, Tehzeeb Foundation’s main project, also earned a gold award at the GMAs in 2016 and was named one of the best ten albums of the year. In addition, the album was Pakistan’s first entry at the Grammy Awards in 2015.

Awan stated of the triumph, “A win for music anywhere is a win for music everywhere!” I salute all of the musicians from Pakistan, India, Germany, and the United Kingdom who collaborated to make this record during difficult circumstances. May the healing power of music continue.”

