Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistani Stars Applaud Muhammad Rizwan & Abdullah Shafique

Pakistani Stars Applaud Muhammad Rizwan & Abdullah Shafique

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistani Stars Applaud Muhammad Rizwan & Abdullah Shafique

Pakistani Stars Applaud Muhammad Rizwan & Abdullah Shafique

Advertisement
  • Pakistan achieved a significant victory over Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup 2023.
  • Pakistan chased down Sri Lanka’s target of 345 runs in 48.2 overs, which is the highest-ever chase in World Cup history.
  • The stars of the game for Pakistan were Muhammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique.
Advertisement

The highly anticipated “ODI World Cup 2023,” a major cricketing event, is currently in progress in India. Teams like Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Australia, England, New Zealand, Netherlands, South Africa, and more are participating in the One Day International World Cup.

These teams are initially facing off in the pool matches of the 2023 World Cup. Today, Pakistan achieved a significant victory in one of the matches.

In a recent Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka match, Sri Lanka set a tough target of 345 runs. Pakistan, however, managed to comfortably chase it down in 48.2 overs, losing only four wickets. This achievement is the highest-ever chase in World Cup history.

The stars of the game for Pakistan were Muhammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique. Rizwan reached a century, taking 97 balls to do so.

Pakistani celebrities are thrilled and full of praise for the exceptional performance of the Pakistan team, particularly Abdullah Shafique and Muhammad Rizwan in this match.

Take a Look:

Advertisement

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Also Read

Pakistani Celebrities Speak Out Against Zainab Abbas’ Departure From India
Pakistani Celebrities Speak Out Against Zainab Abbas’ Departure From India

Zainab Abbas, a sports presenter, has fled India, claiming safety fears. Her...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story