Pakistani Stars Applaud Muhammad Rizwan & Abdullah Shafique

Pakistan achieved a significant victory over Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup 2023.

Pakistan chased down Sri Lanka’s target of 345 runs in 48.2 overs, which is the highest-ever chase in World Cup history.

The stars of the game for Pakistan were Muhammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique.

The highly anticipated “ODI World Cup 2023,” a major cricketing event, is currently in progress in India. Teams like Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Australia, England, New Zealand, Netherlands, South Africa, and more are participating in the One Day International World Cup.

These teams are initially facing off in the pool matches of the 2023 World Cup. Today, Pakistan achieved a significant victory in one of the matches.

In a recent Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka match, Sri Lanka set a tough target of 345 runs. Pakistan, however, managed to comfortably chase it down in 48.2 overs, losing only four wickets. This achievement is the highest-ever chase in World Cup history.

The stars of the game for Pakistan were Muhammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique. Rizwan reached a century, taking 97 balls to do so.

Pakistani celebrities are thrilled and full of praise for the exceptional performance of the Pakistan team, particularly Abdullah Shafique and Muhammad Rizwan in this match.

Take a Look:

