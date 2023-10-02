Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Host Fun-filled Games Night for Guests

Parineeti and Raghav hosted a sports day for their wedding guests before their wedding ceremony.

The teams were divided into Team Bride and Team Groom, with Parineeti and Raghav leading their respective teams.

The guests played a variety of games, including musical chairs, cricket, lemon spoon races, Jenga, and shooting.

Before getting married in a beautiful Udaipur ceremony, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha arranged a special sports day for their wedding guests. They recently shared a video from this event, showing moments of fun. However, in the midst of a match, it seemed like Raghav and Parineeti had a little disagreement.

In the video, the Chadhas and Chopras play games, and Parineeti’s team wins the toss. She gets really excited and celebrates. As they all get ready to play, Parineeti calls it the most awesome day ever. In the video, you can also see her trying to convince former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who is on Raghav’s team, to help her team win.

They all played a bunch of games like musical chairs, cricket, lemon spoon races, Jenga, and shooting. At one point, Raghav and Parineeti had a disagreement about some players, but Parineeti said ‘no’ to him. In the end, the Chopra family won the trophy. The video of the games is like a short movie, lasting for about two and a half minutes.

Parineeti shared a video and wrote, “Creating new traditions for weddings… no stress, no drama… just enjoying each other and our families and celebrating our love – Chopras vs Chadhas.”

Earlier, the actor from “Ishaqzaade” had explained in a clear and detailed way what happened on the day of the game.

She said, “Time to spill the beans on our not-so-traditional rituals, to kickstart our traditional Indian wedding! Musical Chairs: A high-stakes dance-off where everyone cheats. Lemon & Spoon Race: All those years in school sports days did not prepare you for this. Three-Legged Race: More difficult than hitting a cricket century, bruises are inevitable, but the bonds you forge are priceless. Cricket: Watch out for cricket legends within the fam (especially your mother-in-law, who will change the game with a wicket on the final ball, and win the game). The bride uses her bridal power to bring World Cup cricketers to her side.”

Both Parineeti Chopra and her cousin Priyanka Chopra arranged fun cricket events for the guys during their respective weddings. Parineeti and Raghav recently tied the knot at The Leela Palace in Udaipur.

