Parineeti Chopra Shares Raghav Chadha’s Amazing Reaction to Fan’s ‘O Piya’ Cover

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding was a small gathering at a destination in Udaipur.

Parineeti sang a song called “O Piya” for her bridal entry which has become popular online.

Parineeti looked stunning in a Manish Malhotra outfit and the couple exchanged a sweet flying kiss.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha‘s wedding was highly anticipated, taking place at a destination in Udaipur. Despite being a small gathering, it garnered a lot of attention online. After the wedding, when the first photos and videos came out, fans were delighted by the couple.

What caught everyone’s attention was Parineeti’s rendition of the song “O Piya,” which she sang for her bridal entry. Recently, a fan’s version of the song moved both Parineeti and Raghav.

Parineeti Chopra did something special for her wedding by recording a song called “O Piya” dedicated to her husband, Raghav. This song was played during her bridal entry and has become popular online. Recently, a fan created their own version of the song, and Parineeti gave them a shout-out. She also shared Raghav’s reaction to it.

In the story that she posted, the actress wrote, “Raghav’s reply? (heart eye emojis) This is FANTASTIC! @raghavchadha88.

On September 29, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha delighted their fans by sharing a complete wedding song and video. The video offers a charming peek into their romantic wedding story in Udaipur.

It begins with an aerial view of their wedding location, then moves on to the ceremony where Raghav wears the wedding turban (sehrabandi). The video captures the excitement of the lovely bride, Parineeti, who playfully teases Raghav and keeps her bridal look a secret.

Parineeti Chopra looked stunning in a beautiful Manish Malhotra outfit as she walked down the aisle. The adorable couple exchanged a sweet flying kiss and couldn’t hide their happiness. The video also captured touching and emotional moments with their families.

When posting it on social media, Parineeti added a romantic caption to the video, “To my husband… The most important song I’ve ever sung .. walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words … what do I even say .. O piya, chal chalein aa.”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24 at The Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, surrounded by their close friends and family.

