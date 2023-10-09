Post-Wedding Bliss: Mahira Khan’s Touching Tribute To Her ‘Insanely Amazing’ Loved Ones

Mahira Khan has been dominating social media currently.

Mahira shared information about her pre-wedding festivities on Instagram.

The 38-year-old actress posted candid photos from her mayoun ceremony.

As Mahira Khan shares more of her wonderful journey, the internet is still enamoured with her wedding.

Following the announcement of her marriage to businessman Salim Karim, versatile and glamorous Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is dominating social media. Warm congratulations have been sent to the newlyweds from everyone, including Khan’s countless international followers.

The Humsafar star took to Instagram to share information about the pre-wedding festivities and to thank those who “had seen it all” with her, “held” the star when she “was down, and “clapped when” she “succeeded.”

The 38-year-old actress posted candid photos from her mayoun ceremony with her family and friends on Instagram, along with a small request she made.

Khan began her pleasant message by recalling the first time she informed her friends about her wedding: “So when I told my friends about the wedding… I also laid out a few ‘requests’. This is how they went.”

Me – Guys please I’m too old for dances, can we not have dances? “, the famous actress from Humsafar said in response to a joke made by one of her followers.

The Bin Roye actress also expressed her eagerness to rejoice with her loved ones as the big day drew near.

“As time came close and they all were over everyday.. I realised they just wanted to celebrate me and us.”

The Ho Mann Jahaan actor also reminisced on how her childhood and industry pals “had seen it all” and were always there for her. “My childhood friends, work friends, my cousins… had seen it all with me – held me when I was down and clapped when I succeeded. I had done the same with them.”

Then she acknowledged “these insanely amazing humans,” or “family,” in her next sentence.

“I love you all so freaking much. Alhumdulillah. MashAllah,” Mahira further added.

Khan also wrote while wishing birthday to her friend, “My bestest friend in the whole world surprised me at the Mehndi and I still can’t believe she made it. It’s her birthday today – I love you my insia lotia. Always and forever.”

Here is the post shared by Mahira on her Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

Khan and Salim Karim exchanged vows in Bhurban at a little destination wedding. Khan has a son from her former marriage to Ali Askari. 2015 saw the divorce of the former couple.

