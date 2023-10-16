Advertisement
date 2023-10-16
Rabab Hashim Drops Photos From Six Months Celebrates Of Her Daughter

Articles
Rabab Hashim Drops Photos From Six Months Celebrates Of Her Daughter

  • Rabab Hashim is a stunning and remarkable name in the Pakistani industry.
  • Rabab Hashim just got married and frequently posts photos with her husband.
  • Rabab’s daughter completed the six-month mark in the world yesterday.
Rabab Hashim is a stunning and remarkable name in the Pakistani industry. She’s been in the profession for a while, and people have always admired the characters she’s chosen and the way she plays them. Rabab just got married, and she frequently posts photos of herself with her husband. Rabab and her husband had their first child, a baby girl, this year, and it was a year of joy for them. Rabab frequently posts photos of her adorable family, which are adored by her admirers.

By the grace of Allah, Rabab’s daughter completed the six-month mark in the world yesterday. It was a joyous day for these new parents, and they captured some great memories with an adorable family photo at the beach. They were all dressed casually as they posed for photos on the beach. She wrote in the caption, “The little munchkin is halfway to 1! And we’ve had 6 beautiful months of absolute joy and gratitude MashaAllah.”

Check out Rabab’s celebration of her daughter’s six-month birthday:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Rabab Hashim (@abbiehashim)

On the work front, Rabab Hashim has been a part of various successful projects, such as Aangna, Kam Zarf, Tinkay Ka Sahara, Sile e Mohabbat, and many more.

