Rabab Hashim Drops Photos From Six Months Celebrates Of Her Daughter

Rabab Hashim is a stunning and remarkable name in the Pakistani industry.

Rabab Hashim just got married and frequently posts photos with her husband.

Rabab’s daughter completed the six-month mark in the world yesterday.

Advertisement

Rabab Hashim is a stunning and remarkable name in the Pakistani industry. She’s been in the profession for a while, and people have always admired the characters she’s chosen and the way she plays them. Rabab just got married, and she frequently posts photos of herself with her husband. Rabab and her husband had their first child, a baby girl, this year, and it was a year of joy for them. Rabab frequently posts photos of her adorable family, which are adored by her admirers.

By the grace of Allah, Rabab’s daughter completed the six-month mark in the world yesterday. It was a joyous day for these new parents, and they captured some great memories with an adorable family photo at the beach. They were all dressed casually as they posed for photos on the beach. She wrote in the caption, “The little munchkin is halfway to 1! And we’ve had 6 beautiful months of absolute joy and gratitude MashaAllah.”

Check out Rabab’s celebration of her daughter’s six-month birthday:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Rabab Hashim (@abbiehashim) Advertisement

On the work front, Rabab Hashim has been a part of various successful projects, such as Aangna, Kam Zarf, Tinkay Ka Sahara, Sile e Mohabbat, and many more.

Also Read Rabab Hashim Shares Heartwarming Family Photos From UAE Rabab Hashim, a delightful and talented Pakistani model and television actress, has...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.