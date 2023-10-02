Rabia Anum tweet to express just how lucky Salim Karim is

Rabia Anum described Salim Karim as one of the luckiest individuals.

Mahira Khan’s wedding to Salim Karim has captivated the attention of fans.

She has a massive fan following not only in Pakistan but also in the world.

Pakistani television personality Rabia Anum took to Twitter today to express her heartfelt congratulations to Mahira Khan on her second wedding, the tweet went viral on social media.

In the tweet, Rabia Anum shared her excitement and described Salim Karim as one of the luckiest individuals in the world.

The news of Mahira Khan's wedding to Salim Karim has captivated the attention of fans and the media.

Rabia Anum wrote in a tweet “When you are getting married to Mahira Khan you cry like a baby and hug her like it’s the end of the world, Salim Karim you lucky.”

