Raghav Chadha Surprises Parineeti Chopra with Throwback Photos on Her Birthday

Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her 35th birthday today.

Her husband, Raghav Chadha, who is also an AAP leader, shared a collection of photos from their initial year as a couple on Instagram.

They had a lavish wedding in Udaipur just a month ago.

On Sunday, Raghav logged into his Instagram account and shared a series of pictures featuring himself and Parineeti from their time dating.

He wrote in the caption, “You light up my life like a superstar, Paru! Just a smile from you can make my challenging and chaotic life bearable 😊 You bring SO much joy into my world… On this special day, I want to celebrate the amazing woman that you are… Here’s to more laughs, more love, and more unforgettable moments together…like these beautiful ones of our first year together. Happy Birthday Wifey!”

The initial image shared by Raghav appears to capture a picturesque lakeside setting in Udaipur, where both of them are seated beneath a matching blue umbrella.

Raghav is dressed in a white shirt, while Parineeti is seen in a beige top. The second photograph is a charming one taken at a restaurant, where Parineeti playfully reveals the ‘Reserved’ sign to Raghav, who captured the moment.

In this picture, she proudly displays her engagement ring, and we speculate that this might be the very moment when Raghav proposed.

In the third image, it appears to be taken on a London street where Parineeti and Raghav are both seen in formal attire.

Parineeti is elegantly dressed in a black outfit complemented by a striped white blazer and sunglasses, while Raghav is seen sporting a stylish blue suit.

In the following picture, which is also captured on a London street, they are dressed more casually and are standing at a distance from each other.

In the following image, the couple shares a more intimate moment, embracing each other while seated at a restaurant table.

Once again, he is dressed in black attire while she wears white, accentuated by blue jeans. Moving on to the subsequent photograph, the blue umbrella makes a return appearance as Parineeti and Raghav both gaze in the same direction while standing behind opened umbrellas.

The final picture captures them standing side by side at another restaurant. Parineeti is seen in an all-denim outfit, complemented by a black cap and a brown handbag, while Raghav accompanies her in a white cardigan and blue jeans.

https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.