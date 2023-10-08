Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday’s Chemistry Steals Fans’ Hearts in New Ad

Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday appear in a new ad for a men’s clothing brand.

Ananya plays a bride-to-be who is pleasantly surprised to see Ranbir dressed as a groom.

The ad shows Ranbir trying on different sherwanis until he finds the perfect one for his wedding.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday recently appeared in a commercial for a men’s clothing brand. In a unique twist, it’s not the soon-to-be groom but the future bride who is pleasantly surprised when she sees her partner dressed as a groom. The internet adored their on-screen connection and expressed a wish to see them co-star in a movie.

Ananya posted a video on Instagram where she and Ranbir visit a men’s clothing store to choose a sherwani. In the video, Ananya acts as a bride-to-be and gives her opinions as Ranbir tries on different sherwanis.

She approves of all of them, but the last one makes her very happy. In the final scene, Ranbir appears in a white sherwani with a turban and scarf, lifts Ananya in his arms, and says something special, “Inki story ka hero hu aur hero ki entry kabhi fiki nahi ho sakti (I am the hero in her story and a hero cannot make a dull entry).”

Fans really liked the special chemistry they saw in the commercial. One fan even had a question about it, “Why do they look so good together?” Another wrote, “They should do a film together… hot, hot.” One more commented, “Love it… would love to see these 2 in a rom-com.” One fan commented, “They look lovely together cast them in a movie”. “Uff the chemistry,” reacted a fan. One of the comments also read: “Better chemistry than Ranbir Alia.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor is getting ready for the release of his upcoming movie called “Animal.” This film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is known for “Kabir Singh,” also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna. “Animal” is scheduled to come out in December and will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Additionally, Ranbir has been confirmed to play the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of “Ramayan,” where Yash will portray Ravana, and Sai Pallavi will play Sita.

Ananya Panday has a lot of upcoming projects. She will appear in a movie called “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has two other movies and a web series called “Call Me Bae” lined up.

Also Read Zeenat Aman Applauds Janhvi Kapoor’s Tribute to Her Iconic Look Janhvi Kapoor recreates Zeenat Aman's iconic look from the song "Laila Main...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.