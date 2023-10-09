Rebecca Loos breaks the silence on David Beckham’s claim of defamed

Rebecca Loos is a Dutch glamor model who came to the headlines after her claim.

Rebecca Loos is a Dutch glamor model who came into the headlines after she claimed that he had an affair with David Beckham. She claimed it in 2004 as she was his personal assistant at that time.

Recently, the question related to Beckham was once again raised which immediately led to cruel messages from online trolls. In response to the trollers, Rebecca offered a cryptic reply.

Some commenters questioned the authenticity of her story, with one person stating, “Nowhere have I seen an admittance that the story was true.”

Another commenter defended her, saying, “If it wasn’t true, then they would have sued for defamation.”

Rebecca gave her response by “liking” the comment and responding with a prayer hands emoji.

The harsh criticism on social media will lead Rebecca Loos’s followers to send her words of support. In her Instagram comments, one of her fans wrote, “Hope you’re ok in light of everything sweetheart, and sincerely hope everyone is kind to you these days xxx.” Rebecca replied with a simple love heart emoji.

