Reema Khan Honors with Youngest Lifetime Achievement Award at LSA

Reema Khan, a Pakistani film icon, received the Youngest Lifetime Achievement award at the Lux Style Awards.

She expressed gratitude for the award and her fans’ love and respect.

Khan is known for her success in acting, directing, and producing.

Reema Khan, a shining star in the Pakistani film industry, was honored with the Youngest Lifetime Achievement award at the recent Lux Style Awards in Karachi.

The popular figure of the 1990s conveyed deep appreciation and gave thanks to everyone “for all the love and respect,” adding that she is “totally indebted.”

The actress known for her role in “Love Mein Ghum” also shared her feelings “happy and blessed after receiving this most precious award,” in a statement on Instagram.

With a career spanning over 30 years since her debut in 1990, Reema Khan has firmly established herself as an iconic figure in the world of classic cinema. In recognition of her remarkable contributions to the film industry, she was honored with the Pride of Performance award in 2019.

At the star-studded LSA show, the famous Nikah actor received the Chairman Unilever Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by actress Saba Qamar.

Reema Khan, who is 51 years old, has had a remarkable career that encompasses various roles. She has excelled in acting, directing, and producing. Khan is known for her successful and highly-praised movies, including “Bulandi,” “Umar Mukhtar,” “Koi Tujh Sa Kahaan,” and “Mujhe Chand Chahiye,” among others.

