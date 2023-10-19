Saba Hameed Says “I’ve realized that I’ve to seek permission from my husband for everything”

Saba Hameed discussed marriage, children, and her job in an interview.

Saba talked about balancing work and looking after her children on her own.

Saba expressed appreciation to her parents for their support.

Saba Hameed, an actress, recently gave a candid interview to journalist Maleeha Rehman, in which she discussed marriage, children, and her job.

Saba talked about balancing work and looking after her children on her own, stating, “I was lucky that I lived with my parents, so when I went to work, my sisters and parents were always there to look after my children.”

Saba expressed appreciation to her parents for their support and attributed her self-assurance to her late father, Hameed Akhtar.

She added, “I owe my courage to my father Hameed Akhtar’s upbringing. He was a feminist. Until his last breath, he believed strongly in equal rights for men and women.”

Saba first assumed that the world outside her house was as welcoming as her father’s freeing environment for the female family members at home. She was then confronted with a hard reality that opposed her positive assumptions.

“I did not know that the world could be different, I learned many things about the world late because there was a liberal atmosphere at home,” she went on to say.

Saba stated that her father never restrained her mother and encouraged her independence.

Saba claimed that adapting after marriage was difficult for her because of her liberal background. The new journey provided her with many unusual characteristics that opposed her upbringing, and she struggled to adjust to these changes.

Saba further added, “I found out after a long time that I have to seek permission from my husband for everything. I didn’t know; many problems happened because of that. I have always done what I thought was right.”

Saba Hameed, the renowned Hameed Akhtar’s daughter, was previously married to Syed Pervez Shafi, with whom she had two children (singer Misha Shafi and Faris Shafi). After her first marriage ended, she married actor Waseem Abbas for the second time.

