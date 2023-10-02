Saba Qamar’s Dance Sparks Controversy: What Went Wrong?

Saba Qamar posted a boomerang on her Instagram account.

Her dance step in the video sparked public disapproval.

Pakistani diva Saba Qamar posted a boomerang on her Instagram account in which she can be seen practising some exuberant yet contentious dance routines. Her dancing, however, seems to have drawn a lot of criticism.

The ‘Baaghi’ actress kept her appearance simple in the posted video, wearing a body-con black turtleneck crop-top with bell-bottom jeans and black socks for the dancing scene.

Saba’s open hair and no make up makes her look simple yet beautiful.

Although she did not specify the event for which she was rehearsing in the video, while it can be speculated that maybe she has to perform at the LUX Style awards event which is just around the corner.

Have a look at the comments on her dance step below:

On the work front, Saba Qamar has been an integral part of many hit projects, such as Cheekh, Baaghi, Kamli, Gunah, Sar e Rah, and many more.

