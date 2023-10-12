Sadaf Kanwal & Shahroz Sabzwari’s Unseen Family Photos

Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal are a sweet celebrity couple.

Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal are a sweet celebrity couple. Sadaf is a well-known fashion model and actor, while Shahroz Sabzwari is a well-known actress. Both Sadaf and Shahroz Sabzwari are well-known celebrities. Both have won over their fans’ hearts with their outstanding television performances. The well-known Pakistani television actor Behroze Sabzwari’s son is Shahroz Sabzwari. Following the dissolution of his marriage to Syra Yousuf, Shahroz Sabzwari was married to Sadaf. Two gorgeous girls, one from his previous marriage to Syra and the other with Sadaf, were born to Shahroz.

Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari have recently started sharing lovely family photos with their followers. They have been sharing endearing photos of their family that show how happy and in love they are. Particularly Sadaf has posted heartfelt images with her daughter Syeda Zahra Sabzwari, husband, and mother-in-law. Here, we’ve collected some of the stunning images from Sadaf and Shahroz Sabzwari’s Instagram accounts.

Have a look at the beautiful photos below:

