Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sadia Imam Celebrates Her Daughter’s Birthday In Style: See Photos

Sadia Imam Celebrates Her Daughter’s Birthday In Style: See Photos

Articles
Advertisement
Sadia Imam Celebrates Her Daughter’s Birthday In Style: See Photos

Sadia Imam Celebrates Her Daughter’s Birthday In Style: See Photos

Advertisement
  • Sadia Imam celebrated her daughter Meerab’s birthday with a glamorous princess-themed party.
  • Both Sadia and her husband looked fantastic on this special day.
  • Many other celebrities also joined in the birthday festivities.
Advertisement

Sadia Imam is a familiar face in the entertainment industry, with a successful acting career in numerous hit dramas.

In addition to her acting, she’s hosted various programs, including morning shows and special events. She is also a mother to her daughter, Meerab, with her husband.

Sadia Imam consistently goes the extra mile to make her daughter’s days memorable, with her birthday being an exceptionally special occasion.

She recently celebrated Meerab’s birthday with a glamorous princess-themed party, and both Sadia and her husband looked fantastic on this special day. Many other celebrities also joined in the birthday festivities.

Take a Look:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

 

Also Read

Mawra Hocane Shares Insights on Her Personal Healing Journey
Mawra Hocane Shares Insights on Her Personal Healing Journey

Mawra Hocane achieved fame early in her career through successful dramas. Mawra...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story