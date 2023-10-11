Sadia Imam Celebrates Her Daughter’s Birthday In Style: See Photos

Mawra Hocane Shares Insights on Her Personal Healing Journey
Mawra Hocane achieved fame early in her career through successful dramas. Mawra...
Sadia Imam is a familiar face in the entertainment industry, with a successful acting career in numerous hit dramas.
In addition to her acting, she’s hosted various programs, including morning shows and special events. She is also a mother to her daughter, Meerab, with her husband.
Sadia Imam consistently goes the extra mile to make her daughter’s days memorable, with her birthday being an exceptionally special occasion.
She recently celebrated Meerab’s birthday with a glamorous princess-themed party, and both Sadia and her husband looked fantastic on this special day. Many other celebrities also joined in the birthday festivities.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.