Sadia Imam Celebrates Her Daughter’s Birthday In Style: See Photos

Sadia Imam celebrated her daughter Meerab’s birthday with a glamorous princess-themed party.

Both Sadia and her husband looked fantastic on this special day.

Many other celebrities also joined in the birthday festivities.

Advertisement

Sadia Imam is a familiar face in the entertainment industry, with a successful acting career in numerous hit dramas.

In addition to her acting, she’s hosted various programs, including morning shows and special events. She is also a mother to her daughter, Meerab, with her husband.

Sadia Imam consistently goes the extra mile to make her daughter’s days memorable, with her birthday being an exceptionally special occasion.

She recently celebrated Meerab’s birthday with a glamorous princess-themed party, and both Sadia and her husband looked fantastic on this special day. Many other celebrities also joined in the birthday festivities.

Take a Look:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read Mawra Hocane Shares Insights on Her Personal Healing Journey Mawra Hocane achieved fame early in her career through successful dramas. Mawra...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.