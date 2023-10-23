Sajal Aly Sheds Light On Israel Brutalities On Gaza: ‘Truth Are Lies, Lies Are Truth’

Sajal Aly is a well-known and very talented actress.

She has captivated audiences in Pakistan and throughout the world.

She turned to her Insta stories to address the ongoing horrific situation in Gaza.

Sajal Aly, a well-known and very talented actress, has captivated audiences in Pakistan and throughout the world. She rose to international prominence from her humble beginnings with the multi-starrer Mehmoodabad Ki Malkayein, with cinematic projects in India and the United Kingdom, and her most recent venture, the serial Umrao Jaan.

Recently the Kuch Ankahi actress turned to her Instagram stories to address the ongoing horrific situation in Gaza due to Isrtael’s continued airstrikes. She reposted a post which highlighted how the accounts raising voices for Palestine are shadowbanned and hospitals are bombed.

Here is what she shared:

On the work front, Sajal Aly has recently appeared in Noor ul Ain, Aangan, Alif, Yeh Dil Mera, Ishq E Laa, Sinf-e-Aahan, Kuch Ankahi, Khel Khel Mein, and What’s Love Got to Do with It.

