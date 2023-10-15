Sakina Samo’s Wake-Up Call: Questioning the Top Star’s Silence on Palestine

Sakina Samo is a talented Pakistani television actress.

She called out Pakistani celebs for not speaking out for Palestinians.

She also reposted Fatima Bhutto’s post about it.

She wrote in her post, “Indeed Pathetic. They want work from the western industry, endorsements etc etc etc”. Fatima Bhutto’s post says, “All these silent Brown celebs and influencers? Where did you go? Was your activism only as far as “chai tea is tea tea”?

Remember that the international media and celebrities are speaking for the Palestinian people. People in Pakistan are also speaking out, however, most Pakistani celebrities are remaining mute on a major subject. Fawad Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Saba Qamar, Wahaj Ali, Sana Javed, Humaima Malick, and many more famous Pakistani actors have remained mute on the atrocities committed against Palestinians.

On the Palestine issue, Pakistani social media users have been fairly outspoken and have posted in support of Palestinians across all social media platforms. They are openly criticizing prominent Pakistani celebrities for remaining silent. View comments:

