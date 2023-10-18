Advertisement
Saleem Mairaj Shares Views on Non-Actors in the Film Industry

  • Saleem Mairaj is known for his realistic acting.
  • Saleem recently shared views on untrained actors in the industry.
  • Saleem acknowledged the talent of viral actors but favored theater-trained actors.
Saleem Mairaj is a remarkable talent who often goes unnoticed despite his impressive acting skills. He’s known for his realistic portrayals, whether it’s playing a villain or a heartbroken character, as seen in “Alif.” Recently, Saleem expressed his views on untrained actors entering the industry and their acting abilities.

Numerous individuals have entered the entertainment world through social media fame. Some have excelled by honing their skills after this breakthrough, while others didn’t live up to the high expectations.

Saleem Mairaj recognizes the significance of social media today. He acknowledges that individuals who become actors after going viral can be talented, but he believes actors with theater training are generally superior.

He also mentioned that theater-trained actors may not excel at creating the kind of content that viral actors can produce.

He also mentioned that there are individuals in the entertainment industry who lack acting skills but are still regarded as celebrities and have been part of the industry for many years.

