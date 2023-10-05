Samar Jafri reveal her opinion about Aina Asif personality

Mayi Ri’s famous actor Samar Jafri is now recognized as a professional child actor.

Mayi Ri’s famous actor Samar Jafri is now recognized as a professional child actor, he is a new entrant for the viewers who have just won everyone’s hearts with his acting skills. Samar now appears in so many interviews, in one of the previous interviews she shared that “he has been looking for a chance in dramas since 2012 and Mayi Ri has finally given him the big break. He is very happy and grateful for whatever he has gotten from this project. His pairing with Aina Asif is loved by many and both young stars have done well in their roles”.

He recently appeared in an interview where he talked about how Aina is as a co-star or what her personality is. He revealed that Aina is a sweet girl and they are friends but Aina is stubborn and if she has said something it will be done her way.

