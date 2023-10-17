Sana Nawaz says “looking good has become main priority of young talent”

Sana Nawaz has been in the entertainment industry for almost two decades.

Sana Nawaz has been in the entertainment industry for almost two decades. She is one of the few stars who remained significant after the film industry’s extinction. She has done excellent work in films, for which she is well-known, and she subsequently won hearts when she ventured into dramas. Her performance in Alif, Allah Aur Insaan will be remembered, and she has been active in television since then.

Sana has extensive experience in the industry, and she understands how the limelight works and what professionalism entails. Sana spoke on Mazaq Raat and gave her thoughts on celebrities’ misplaced opportunities today. She stated that in the past, actors would learn on the job, and understanding fundamental tasks was their highest priority. There was little room for error, and work was what they would prioritize.

Nowadays, young talents are always concerned about their airport appearance, and looking good has become a top priority for young talent. Sana believes that when these people become brand ambassadors without any work behind them, their priorities will be misplaced, and they will be more concerned with appearances rather than performing outstanding work.

