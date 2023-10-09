Advertisement
date 2023-10-09
Edition: English

Sana Nawaz Sizzles in Stylish Crop Top Look

Sana Nawaz Sizzles in Stylish Crop Top Look

  • Pakistani supermodel and actress Sana Nawaz posted a series of photos on Instagram.
  • The photos show Nawaz wearing a gorgeous crop top and stylish gold statement earrings.
  • Nawaz captioned the post, “I’m charismatic.”
Pakistani supermodel turned actress, Sana Nawaz, continues to capture the internet’s attention effortlessly.

She has a huge following eagerly awaiting her appearances in expensive designer outfits and flawless makeup. She knows how to make the internet buzz with excitement whenever she steps out for paparazzi.

The 44-year-old celebrity, renowned for her captivating beauty and timeless appearance that have made her a highly desirable figure in the glamour world, recently posted a series of photos on Instagram. These images quickly gained widespread attention, with numerous comments and reactions from social media users, putting the spotlight firmly on the star of “Khulay Aasman Ke Neechay.”

Nawaz, known for her exceptional acting talent in “Yeh Dil Aap Ka Huwa,” appeared stunningly beautiful in a gorgeous crop top. The sequined top, with its thin shoulder straps, highlighted her curves as she posed for the camera, rivaling professional models.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by SANA Nawaz (@sana_fakhar)

To enhance her appearance, the star of “Dil Pardesi Ho Gaya” added stylish gold statement earrings that matched her brown hair neatly tied up in a casual bun. She opted for subtle, shimmery makeup to keep the focus on her eye-catching crop top.

“I’m charismatic,” Nawaz captioned the post.

On the work in front, Nawaz is set to appear in Azfar Jafri’s upcoming film titled “Umro Ayyar – A New Beginning.”

