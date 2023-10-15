Sanam Jung Delights With Her Stunning Family Photos From US

Sanam Jung is a gorgeous and accomplished Pakistani television actress and host. Sanam gained notoriety as a result of her first drama series Dil E Muztar, in which she costarred with Imran Abbas. Mohabbat Subha Ka Sitara Hay, Mere Hamdam Mere Dost, Alvida, and Main Na Janu are some of her other well-known dramas. Due to her exceptional performance and distinctive character as an overweight girl in the drama series “Piyari Moona,” she rose to fame this year.

Sanam Jung and her spouse Qassam Jafri are currently living a happy family life in the United States. Together with her husband and daughter Alaya, she has been seeing all the picturesque locations. From her hangouts, Sanam has been sharing captivating photos and Instagram reels. Sanam recently loved her trips to several lovely locations, including an art museum.

Have a look at what she shared:

Here is the Instagram video she posted while visiting Department of Wonder with her daughter and her spouse Qassam Jafri:

Here is another Instagram video she posted on her birthday with her adorable young daughter Alaya. She surprised Alaya with a card:

