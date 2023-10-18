Sania Mirza’s Mysterious Post Amidst Shoaib Malik Divorce Rumors

Sania Mirza sparked divorce rumors once more with her recent Instagram post, raising questions about her relationship with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. The tennis star posted a cryptic message on her Instagram account.

The 36-year-old tennis player, who resides in Dubai along with her son Izhaan, stated “If I am communicating, I care. If I am quiet, I’m done.”

The mysterious post is believed to suggest difficulties in her relationship with Shoaib, who resides in Pakistan, while Sania and their son live in Dubai.

The couple, who have been sharing parenting responsibilities for their son, have been living apart for more than a year.

Fans, upon seeing the recent post, are concerned that Sania might be considering a separation from her husband once more. Although the couple hasn’t openly discussed their marital status, their cryptic social media updates have frequently sparked rumors.

Rumors of marital issues started when Malik did a photoshoot with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar, with some reports suggesting he became closer to Ayesha during the shoot.

The beautiful actress has repeatedly stated on the record that they are just friends and denied the rumors. However, it’s worth noting that Malik’s presence on Sania’s Instagram is noticeably absent, as she has deleted all his photos from her profile.

Likewise, Malik, who previously described himself as ‘Husband to a superwoman Sania Mirza‘ in his Instagram bio, has now changed it to ‘Father to One True Blessing.’

