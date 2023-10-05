Saniya Shamshad looks ravishing in her birthday pictures

Saniya Shamshad is a famous actress in the entertainment industry.

Saniya Shamshad is a famous actress in the entertainment industry, she made her acting debut in 2011 in the drama Tere Pehlu Main opposite Affan Waheed, and after that, she did many projects with diverse roles in different dramas. Saniya took a break from the showbiz industry as she got married and welcomed her little one. She is now beautifully managing her family and work and people love to watch her in different dramas.

Saniya is now doing back-to-back dramas and today she is celebrating her birthday, she kept everything cozy as she welcomed a new year in her life. She shared pictures of her birthday as she got cakes, balloons, and gifts from her friend.

