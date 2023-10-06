Sanjay Dutt shares how he made the most of his Jail Time: ‘I had to make up my mind that..’

Sanjay Dutt recently spoke up about his stint in Pune’s Yerwada Jail.

Sanjay was sentenced to five years in prison.

He described how he made the most of his prison time.

Sanjay Dutt, who is now preparing for his forthcoming Tamil film Leo, recently spoke up about his stint in Pune’s Yerwada Jail. According to reports, the actor was sentenced to five years in prison after being nabbed for possessing weapons related to the 1993 Mumbai attacks. Sanjay honestly described how he made the most of his prison time on the show Star versus Food Survival, hosted by chef Ranveer Brar.

During his time in jail, Sanjay seems to have prioritized personal development, taking advantage of the chance to broaden his knowledge and talents. He studied cuisine, expanded his knowledge of the scriptures, and dedicated himself to physical training, emerging with a stronger and more resilient demeanour.

“The first time I went to jail, if you look at the photographs outside Thane jail – Anna, Akshay, Ajay, Shah Rukh, everybody came and wished me well,” the actor recounted. “Why overthink things when I wasn’t getting out of jail? I had to make up my mind that yes, I had to go. I have to face it. In six years, I faced it, managed it, made the most out of it, and learned from it. I used that time to learn cooking, scriptures, and working out. I came out with a better physique.”

The presence of his close buddy and fellow actor Suniel Shetty made the actor’s attendance on the show even more significant. Sanjay reflected on the camaraderie in Bollywood in the 1980s versus now, saying, “There was so much bonding amongst all of us.” We were so in sync. We were in so many films together.”

In an unusual twist, Sanjay and Suniel, along by Chef Ranveer, ventured into the beautiful and undisturbed terrains of rural Coorg. They had to prepare two whole dinners while overcoming numerous hurdles over a difficult 15-kilometer stretch.

“After my delightful journey on Star vs Food Survival, I’ve uncovered a new recipe for life—one that revolves around relishing each moment with loved ones and savoring the bonds we share,” Sanjay said of his experience on the show. Collaborating with my great friend Suniel Shetty has given this event a unique flavor, rekindling priceless memories that I will treasure for the rest of my life. Food, camaraderie, and laughter—truly the ideal components for a happy life.”

Sanjay’s journey displays his perseverance and desire to make the most of every moment, illustrating that personal growth and transformation may occur in the most unexpected locations. As he embarks on new experiences in the entertainment sector, his narrative continues to inspire fans and other Bollywood fanatics.

