Sanya Malhotra Addresses Misconceptions About Bollywood Cat Fights

Sanya Malhotra believes in the support and camaraderie among women in Bollywood.

She values the success and work abundance in the industry.

Sanya emphasizes the security and strong friendships among the women she works with.

Sanya Malhotra has collaborated with many women in her career, including her latest film “Jawan,” which reaffirms her belief that women in Bollywood support each other and dispels the notion of catfights in the industry.

“The perception about the presence of cat fights is so boring. I started off with Dangal and then Pataakha. I get inspired by looking at all the amazing work that all these actresses are doing when a film does good,” said Malhotra.

She added, “As an audience member, I feel very happy, proud and inspired. It’s high time we support each other, it’s high time we celebrate our success together. I genuinely believe that success and work is in abundance. Aisa nahi hai ke bahut hi kum quantity mein kaam available hai ya humein ladh ladh ke kaam milega, ya hum successful ho payenge”.

According to Malhotra, every actor in the film industry has opportunities to choose roles that allow them to showcase their talent and excel in their craft. She enthusiastically emphasizes this point, “I feel very happy when I see security in women that I’ve worked with till now.”

Using her most recent film, “Jawan,” as an example, the actor explains, “I have found such a nice friendship with all the girls in Jawan. We have a messaging group, and we keep updating each other about our emotional state even post release. Even when we were shooting, we created so many good moments together.”

“I cherish that I have very strong womanhood around me. Apart from working with wonderful women on set, I have some amazing women who inspire me in my life. Actresses indulged in a catfight might be a good PR peg, but it is not a reality. There are no catfights in the industry. I have seen women supporting each other around me, which really makes me happy,” She mentions that this perspective aligns with the theme showcased in her movie “Jawan,” which features a diverse ensemble cast.

Explaining why having “Jawan” in her list of films is significant, she mentions, “I’m ecstatic with the response that the film has got”.

“Last year, for me, was such a roller coaster, in a good way. I shot back to back for films without taking breaks. In between, I missed out on so many personal events of mine. So, it is a culmination of all the hard work. When you see your work is being appreciated, you feel very good. And that is my takeaway from the Jawan success,” she concludes.

