Sanya Malhotra Expresses Concern Over Hania Aamir’s Fall Video

Hania Aamir is a popular Pakistani actress.

The video spread rapidly on social media.

Fellow artist Sanya Malhotra expressed worry about Hania’s well-being after seeing the video.

Hania Aamir, a well-known Pakistani actress known for her talent and charm, smoothly shifts between different roles in the entertainment world. However, sometimes, the most unforgettable moments happen unexpectedly.

This occurred when Hania Aamir had a funny slip, and the CCTV video of this incident rapidly spread across the internet, turning into a viral sensation.

This funny incident happened on a regular day at an undisclosed place. Aamir was walking on a slippery floor when, suddenly, she slipped and had a comical moment, trying to regain her balance with her arms and legs flailing.

The whole thing was caught on a nearby CCTV camera, and it left everyone laughing.

After this unscripted CCTV recording surfaced on social media, it quickly became a massive hit.

The video spread rapidly, getting shared and reposted on different platforms and racking up millions of views within hours. People on the internet flooded social media with comments and funny memes, turning the incident into a hilarious online sensation.

The situation also grabbed the notice of fellow artist Sanya Malhotra, who saw the video and expressed worry, inquiring about Hania’s well-being.

Hania Aamir is gearing up for her first appearance on Netflix in Pakistan’s inaugural Netflix series titled “Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.”

