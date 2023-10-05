Advertisement
Sanya Malhotra Shares Concern Over Hania Aamir’s Recent Mishap

  • Hania Aamir humorously slipped and CCTV film of the incident went viral.
  • Aamir was smoothly walking on a slippery floor when she lost her footing.
  • When the CCTV made its way into social media, it quickly became a viral hit.
Hania Aamir, a Pakistani actress known for her flexibility and captivating charisma, frequently switches from one part to another in the entertainment industry. However, the most unforgettable experiences are typically unplanned and spontaneous, as the phrase goes. Such an instance occurred when Hania Aamir humorously slipped, and the CCTV film of the incident instantly went viral.

This hilarious occurrence occurred on an average day at an unknown place. Aamir was smoothly walking on a slippery floor when she lost her footing in the blink of an eye. She was in a ludicrous situation within seconds, arms and legs flailing in a desperate attempt to regain her footing. An adjacent CCTV camera filmed the whole incident, leaving spectators speechless.

When this honest CCTV film made its way into social media sites, it quickly became a viral hit. The video was shared and reshared across several media, garnering millions of views in only a few hours. Netizens swarmed social media with comments and memes, quickly turning the episode into a viral online sensation.

Have a look at the post shared by Hania:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

The event piqued the interest of fellow artist Sanya Malhotra, who expressed worry and inquired if Hania was okay after seeing the video.

Hania Aamir is scheduled to make her Netflix debut with Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, Pakistan’s first-ever Netflix series.

