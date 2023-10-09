Sara Ali Khan shares photos with her mother from London vacation

Sara Ali Khan is currently exploring London.

She shared a cute picture with her mom, Amrita Singh.

Sara wrote a creative caption that captures their bond.

Sara Ali Khan has shown her acting talent in movies like Kedarnath and Love Aaj Kal 2. Besides her acting skills, she’s also known for looking a lot like her mom, Amrita Singh.

Sara, who’s currently exploring London, recently shared a cute picture with her mother, along with a creative caption that captures their bond.

Sara is currently having a great time in London, and she just posted a bunch of vacation photos. It’s safe to say that she’s inspiring some serious travel goals! Among the pictures, there’s one with her mom, Amrita Singh, where they both look happy and are enjoying a beautiful sunset together.

Sara showcased her creativity in the caption by writing, “Villains in Villayat Kabhi workout ya coffee. Kabhi breaking diet. But all the while- my bright bold colors causing a riot May mommy and I always paint the town red- that’s my true Aayat.”

Sara also posted eight more pictures, showing her enthusiasm for enjoying her vacation in London to the fullest.

After Sara Ali Khan posted pictures for her fans, her comment section quickly filled up with various reactions from her followers. One fan left a comment, “So lovely” and another fan commented, “Awesome pics.” Other fans comments on her post, “Sooooo beautiful”, “ELEGANT SNAP”, and “So beautiful you are.”

One fan particularly admired the love between the mother and daughter in the photo shared by the actress, expressing their feelings, “Lauly picture saraa pyar tumharra mummy ke saath kya baat waah (Lovely picture. All your love is for your mother. Wow!).”

