Sarah Khan Shares Update on Her Well-Being

Sarah Khan is a popular Pakistani TV actress known for her roles in hit dramas.

She is happily married to renowned Pakistani singer Falak Shabir.

Today, Sarah Khan reassured her fans that she is now in good health.

Advertisement

Sarah Khan is a popular and talented Pakistani TV actress known for her roles in hit dramas like Sabaat, Deewar E Shab, Raqs E Bismil, Laapata, and Hum Tum. She enjoys a strong fan following. Currently, she’s gearing up for her new show, Namak Haram, alongside Imran Ashraf, and teasers have been released.

Sarah Khan is happily wed to renowned Pakistani singer Falak Shabir, and they have a cute two-year-old daughter named Alyana Falak, who recently celebrated her second birthday in October 2023.

Sarah Khan’s husband, the renowned Pakistani singer Falak Shabir, shared a hospital picture of Sarah Khan and asked fans for their prayers.

Concerns grew among her fans when she underwent an MRI. However, today, Sarah Khan reassured her fans that she is now in good health.

On her Instagram, Sarah Khan expressed her gratitude to her fans for their prayers. Here’s what she shared, “During a time like this we realize how much our fans and friends really mean to us. can’t thank you all enough for all the love and prayers! I’m home and a lot better now. Ps. Who needs a doctor when you have a husband like Falak Shabir. Alhamdulliah”. Falak Shabir expressed his gratitude to the fans by saying, “Shukria everyone.”

Advertisement

Also Read Intense Teasers Released for ‘Namak Haram’ Imran Ashraf in lead role as Mureed in "Namak Haram." The drama...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.