Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sarwat Gilani Announces Her Pregnancy on Instagram

Sarwat Gilani Announces Her Pregnancy on Instagram

Articles
Advertisement
Sarwat Gilani Announces Her Pregnancy on Instagram

Sarwat Gilani Announces Her Pregnancy on Instagram

Advertisement
  • Pakistani actress Sarwat Gilani announced her pregnancy on Instagram.
  • She shared a heartwarming photo with a radiant smile and a gentle hand on her baby bump.
  • Sarwat expressed her excitement and gratitude for this new chapter in her life.
Advertisement

Sarwat Gilani, the renowned Pakistani actress, lit up social media with joyous news. In a heartwarming Instagram post, she revealed her pregnancy to the world. With a radiant smile and a gentle hand on her blossoming baby bump, Sarwat Gilani shared her excitement and gratitude for this new chapter in her life.

Her announcement was met with an outpouring of love and well-wishes from fans and fellow celebrities alike. The actress, known for her talent and charm, expressed her anticipation of becoming a parent once more, already cherishing the journey ahead.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sarwat Gilani 🇵🇰 (@sarwatg)

Advertisement

Sarwat wrote in caption, “Couldn’t think of a better picture to announce our new arrival! Celebrating together the biggest joy of now and the future.”

Sarwat Gilani‘s announcement spread happiness far and wide, celebrating the beautiful journey of motherhood she’s embarking on.

Also Read

Hajra Yamin Shares Gorgeous Vacation Snaps on Instagram
Hajra Yamin Shares Gorgeous Vacation Snaps on Instagram

Hajra Yamin is a beautiful and talented Pakistani actress with a massive...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story