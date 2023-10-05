See exclusive pictures from Alishba Anjum’s birthday

Alishba Anjum is a popular TikToker and a social media sensation.

Alishba Anjum is a popular TikToker and a social media sensation, she is a sister of famous Pakistani TikTok star Jannat Mirza. Alishba began her Tiktok journey at a very young age, the pretty influencer is loved because of her innocence and talent. She has recently achieved 17.3 million on TikTok and 2.8 Million followers on Instagram.

Lately, Alishba Anjum celebrated her birthday with a simplicity, she didn’t throw any party but cut a beautiful cake with herself and her family. Besides this, she has gone on a refreshing trip to Dubai followed by her recent stay in Japan. She shared beautiful pictures from her Dubai trip, she went to beautiful places and enjoyed her trip with her gorgeous sisters Seher and Jannat.

