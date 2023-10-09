See Photos: Mahira Khan Unveils Stunning Bridal Collection

Mahira Khan has been dominating social media currently.

Recently, she got married to businessman Salim Karim.

Warm congratulations have been sent to the newlyweds from everyone.

Mahira Khan is a Pakistani actress and model who has gained widespread recognition for her work in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

She began her career as a VJ (video jockey) on MTV Pakistan before transitioning to acting. She made her acting debut in the Pakistani television drama “Bol” in 2011 and gained critical acclaim for her performance.

However, she rose to international fame for her role as Khirad Ehsan in the television drama series “Humsafar,” which aired in 2011-2012 and became a massive hit in Pakistan and among the Pakistani diaspora.

As Mahira Khan shares more of her wonderful journey, the internet is still enamoured with her wedding.

Below there are some of her Bridal looks from photoshoot.

See the Post below:

