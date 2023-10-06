See Photos: Pakistani Celebrities at Lux Style Awards 2023

The Lux Style Awards is the largest annual event in the Pakistani media industry, starting in 2001.

It’s a special occasion dedicated to celebrating the achievements of Pakistan’s entertainment and fashion world.

This event highlights art, culture, and showcases Pakistani fashion, films, and television.

Advertisement

The Lux Style Awards is the largest annual event in the Pakistani media industry, starting in 2001. It’s a special occasion dedicated to celebrating the achievements of Pakistan’s entertainment and fashion world.

This event highlights art, culture, and showcases Pakistani fashion, films, and television. Additionally, it provides a platform for emerging talents like musicians, actors, and stylists to gain recognition.

This year marks the 22nd Lux Style Awards, with the grand event taking place today in Karachi. Many well-known Pakistani celebrities, such as Farhan Saeed, Maya Ali, Saba Qamar, and more, are set to perform on stage. These actors will be showcasing their talent by performing to classic Pakistani songs.

The awards will be presented to the best performers of the previous year. The event’s special guest is Reema Khan, and Fahad Mustafa and Ali Zafar will also be part of LSA 2023.

The celebrities are dressed beautifully and are looking fantastic. Here are some pictures of them from the Lux Style Awards 2023.

Take a Look:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read Sarmad Khoosat returns with his latest drama serial Sarmad Khoosat preparing for his return to directing with the upcoming drama. This...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.