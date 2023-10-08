Shagufta Ejaz Shares Her Mother’s Painful Battle with Cancer

Shagufta Ejaz is a seasoned star famous for her acting, fashion, and openness with fans.

She uses her YouTube platform to share her family’s stories, including her mother’s battle with cancer.

Shagufta’s mother passed away from cancer many years ago.

Shagufta Ejaz, a seasoned star, is famous for her exceptional acting, stylish fashion choices, and her openness with fans. Since her debut, she has consistently delivered outstanding performances, captivating audiences.

Shagufta also maintains a connection with her fans through YouTube, where she shares her family’s stories.

Shagufta Ejaz‘s mother passed away a while ago. She went through a tough and painful battle with cancer, showing immense bravery and determination during her treatment. It was a challenging journey, but she remained strong throughout.

Shagufta used her YouTube platform to raise awareness about cancer, emphasizing the importance of early detection. She talked about her mother’s battle with uterine cancer, which happened many years ago.

At that time, Shagufta didn’t realize that cancer could be cured if detected early, and she felt devastated when her mother was diagnosed.

In later years, her mother was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, and unfortunately, not much could be done at that point.

She emphasized the importance of early detection of health issues in your body and the crucial role of family support during treatment. The cancer eventually spread to her mother’s organs, and she passed away in 2021.

Shagufta emphasized the importance of cancer awareness, urging those with a family history of cancer to undergo regular screenings.

