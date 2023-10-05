Shagufta Ejaz Shares latest new pictures with family

Shagufta Ejaz is a Pakistani versatile actress.

Shagufta Ejaz is a Pakistani versatile actress, the senior actress is loved by many people she has appeared in uncountable hit television serials including the most famous PTV serials Kashkol and Aanch. Fans love to see Shagufta Ejaz on the television screen. She has a YouTube channel where she uploads her daily life vlog and gives an update about her daily life work and lifestyle to her fans.

Shagufta Ejaz likes to share her new pictures with fans. Recently, Shagufta Ejaz posted beautiful pictures from the Walima of a family friend’s son. Shagufta Ejaz captioned pictures, ‘Mere Moon Bolay Betay Ka Walima’.

