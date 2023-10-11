Shah Rukh Khan Extends Birthday Wishes to Amitabh Bachchan

Shah Rukh Khan sends birthday wishes to Amitabh Bachchan, praising his strength and gym routine.

The heartfelt message is accompanied by a photo of the two stars jogging together.

The photo is from a recent commercial for a spice brand, where they shared the screen.

Shah Rukh Khan sent his birthday wishes to his longtime co-star, Amitabh Bachchan, on his 81st birthday. Shah Rukh shared a photo with Amitabh on his social media, along with a heartfelt message praising Amitabh’s strength and mentioning his impressive gym routine.

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan went on social media and shared a photo of himself jogging alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

In the caption, he wrote, “Tough runs don’t last….tough runners do. And Sir you are the toughest of them all. Last 30 yrs just being around u and breathing the same air as you….has been a blessing. Wish u the best on your birthday….keep running & inspiring us. Sir and that Gym of yours… is unbelievable. Love u!”

The photo is from a recent commercial in which Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starred for a popular spice brand. In the advertisement, they both portrayed themselves, finishing their day’s work on a film set and heading to their respective trailers, eager to enjoy their favorite foods at home – Hyderabadi and Lucknowi biryani, respectively.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) Advertisement

When the paparazzi swarmed them during their exits, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan tried to divert the photographers’ attention to one another. They encouraged the photographers to focus on the other person to clear a path for themselves, but it didn’t work. Eventually, Shah Rukh and Amitabh joined forces, discussed their situation, and then together pointed in one direction, shouting “Alia!” – referring to Alia Bhatt. This distraction made the paparazzi rush in that direction, allowing Shah Rukh and Amitabh to make their way to their cars.

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are best known for their roles in three highly successful movies: the romantic film “Mohabbatein” in 2000, the family drama “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” in 2001, and the romantic film “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna” in 2006, all directed by Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar.

Also Read Asha Parekh Responds to Kangana Ranaut’s Bollywood Friendship Statement Asha Parekh disagreed with Kangana Ranaut's statement that Bollywood lacks true friendships....

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.