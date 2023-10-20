Shah Rukh Khan Praises Suhana Khan’s ‘The Archies’ Song

“Sunoh” song from the Netflix movie “The Archies,” directed by Zoya Akhtar, was released.

On Thursday, a song titled “Sunoh” from Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix movie “The Archies” was unveiled, showcasing its main cast, which includes debutants Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor.

The following day, actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is Suhana’s father, shared a teaser of the song on his Instagram Reels and described it as “quaint.”

Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “This is so quaint and beautiful the world of The Archies. Also my motivation line for today is ‘Trading my shoes in for wheels under my feet’! @zoieakhtar @suhanakhan2 @dotandthesyllables #AgastyaNanda @khushi05k @mihirahuja_ @vedangraina @yuvrajmenda.”

The song, which spans over two minutes, offers a glimpse of all the key characters featured in the film.

The debut song from The Archies, titled “Sunoh,” features Agastya Nanda in the music video, where he’s seen enjoying a jamming session with his friends.

The video also offers a glimpse of Suhana Khan as she gracefully skates around the Riverdale area, while Khushi Kapoor can be spotted pedaling her bicycle through the same location.

“Sunoh” is performed by Tejas, Shivam Mahadevan, and Dot, with composition by Ankur Tewari and The Islanders. The lyrics for the song have been penned by Javed Akhtar.

“The Archies” is a highly anticipated teen-musical movie adaptation of the popular American comic book series, sharing the same name.

This film is produced by Tiger Baby Productions and has been skillfully directed by Zoya Akhtar.

In terms of the cast, “The Archies” is notable for being the Bollywood debut for several leading actors, including Suhana Khan, the daughter of Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Agastya is set to portray the character of Archie Andrews, Khushi will take on the role of Betty Cooper, and Suhana will embody Veronica Lodge in the upcoming film.

The movie is slated for release on December 7th this year and also includes Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Dot as Ethel Muggs, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

