Shahid Kapoor Discusses the Use of Pure Hindi in “Vivah”

Shahid Kapoor reflected on his iconic film “Vivah” on his 20th anniversary in Bollywood.

He also acknowledged that he gained valuable insights from the director of “Hum Saath Saath Hain.”

Shahid Kapoor completes 20 years in Bollywood.

Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor is a well-known actor in today’s film industry. He’s been a part of Bollywood for twenty years and has given impressive and diverse performances. From blockbuster movies like “Jab We Met,” “Haider,” and “Kabir Singh” to successful ventures in the OTT space with projects like “Farzi” and “Bloody Daddy,” Shahid has shown his versatility.

His acting skills have evolved over the years, and one of his memorable films that still holds a special place in people’s hearts is “Vivah,” directed by Sooraj Barjatya. Apart from its touching story, what stands out is the use of pure Hindi in the film. Shahid recently talked about this aspect, and his reaction was as heartwarming as the film itself.

Shahid Kapoor recently had a special chat to mark his twenty years in the Bollywood industry. In the conversation, he also discussed his timeless movie, “Vivah,” where Amrita Rao was the female lead. The film’s story touched many hearts, and it has its dedicated fan following. Notably, you can often find memes related to the film’s “jal” scenes trending on social media.

During the making of the movie “Vivah,” Shahid Kapoor shared that he relied heavily on the director, Sooraj Barjatya, because he felt that the director had a better understanding of the film’s world than he did. “It was very different from my world. I had never used the word jal in my entire life, and I was like, but why is she saying jal? Why can’t she say paani or water? So, he (Sooraj) was like nahin Shahid…jal (No, Shahid)! I said, ok Sooraj ji…jal… So, that’s the kind of journey it was. (Laughs)”

He also acknowledges that he gained valuable insights from the director of “Hum Saath Saath Hain.” He believes that people living in large cities may not fully grasp the essence of this country’s heart.

He stated, “We don’t really understand people in smaller cities and smaller towns, their life, their mindset, so you have to go through that journey, and to connect with people you have to understand them. If you want to touch their heart, you’ve to be able to understand their feelings, their circumstances, and their reality. If you can’t understand that, you’ll never be able to connect with them and this was my first-hand experience.”

Advertisement

When he was asked if the part he played in “Vivah” was difficult for him, Shahid said, “Picture was about arranged marriage, mera arranged marriage hua (I had an arranged marriage). If I wanted to do who I am, I wouldn’t be having this journey, and you would be having a different conversation with me. I never wanted to be just myself in the camera. The fact that it was something that I hadn’t experienced it was out of my kind of universe, to what I’ve been exposed to, is what fascinated and drew me to that subject.”

Also Read Kareena Kapoor Teases Fans with BTS Photo from “Singham Again” Set Kareena Kapoor has begun shooting for Rohit Shetty's "Singham Again" after her...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.