Shahid Kapoor Opens Up About Being Compared to Shah Rukh Khan

Shahid Kapoor shared his thoughts on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan.

He said it’s the worst thing that can happen to an actor.

He added that actors should be themselves and not try to be like someone else.

Shahid Kapoor is a highly respected Indian actor known for his roles in beloved movies and TV shows. He has been part of some of India’s favorite films like “Vivah,” “Jab We Met,” “Padmaavat,” “Kabir Singh,” and “Haider,” which have all been adored by audiences.

His recent film, “Bloody Daddy,” received positive feedback on Jio Cinema. Now, as Shahid Kapoor prepares for his upcoming movie with Kriti Sanon in the Valentine’s Day 2024 weekend, he shared his valuable insights and life lessons with his fans and well-wishers.

Early in his career, people thought Shahid Kapoor could be the next Shah Rukh Khan because of his romantic image. While it’s an honor, Shahid Kapoor shared being compared to such a successful actor had some negative effects on him and his career. He admitted that being likened to Shah Rukh Khan was challenging.

He said, “It’s the worst thing that can happen. Why should you be the next anything? You are you and they are they. And that is the worst part of the job that you are doing, that you must be like somebody who is already successful. If you are like them, by virtue of that, you will be successful in the future. This is the dumbest logic that I have ever heard in my life. You must be you because you cannot give the people what that person’s giving. They have an independent, individual relationship with that person. It’s like somebody who makes ice-creams. If they give somebody vanilla ice-cream since they like vanilla, they only keep giving them vanilla ice-cream. No. You have to be another flavour of ice-cream. You have to make people like you, despite the fact that they like something else. And one day, you should be so good that people forget everything else and just want to consume only you. As younger kids, you feel a lot of pressure because you feel that you must live up to that kind of a comparison. So you start shaping and moulding yourself in a manner which is based on the comparison as opposed to actually finding what lies within you, which is original and different, and which is essentially all you have to give. That’s a very unhealthy thing which happens.”

He Further added, “It still happens and it affects people. I’ve seen this. They start thinking like that because you are so affected by the chatter around you. You should stay connected with yourself. The people who have made it are the people who knew all along that, ‘this is me and I am going to be me’ or are the people who recognise after few years of trying to feel lost, ‘Why am I doing all this. Let me just be me’. And once you start becoming yourself and you start owning yourself, be your own sun. Why do you want somebody’s light? Every individual can be their own sun. Everybody is different than the other person. Everybody has qualities which the other person cannot not have. Invest in yourself and what’s original about you. Atleast that has been my quest for a few years.”

Shahid Kapoor remembered what it was like to pretend to be someone he’s not. He said, “I saw myself looking like a fool on camera. ‘Main kya kar raha hoon. Main aise kyu kar raha hoon.’ Aap uss time toh aise kar lete ho, par na mujhe andar se khushi mil rahi hai, na main acha dikh raha. ‘Yeh kya ho raha hai’. When you start seeing yourself making those mistakes, and that journey of believing in yourself, backing yourself, of finding things within yourself, honing your skills, learning to collaborate with people, expressing yourself in a manner that is honest and that is kind of organic to you, that comes from inside. Whatever that comes from inside you is strong, is intense and has the power to make an impact, those are the things you have to do. So that’s what I started doing. And you can’t be result oriented. We all want the results. Everybody wants to win, everyone wants to come first, everyone wants to be in the spotlight. But by thinking about that, you are not going to get that.”

Shahid Kapoor impressed his fans when he talked about being compared to Shah Rukh Khan. He’s gearing up for a unique romantic comedy alongside Kriti Sanon, scheduled for release early next year.

