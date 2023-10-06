Shahid Kapoor Put Up Posters for His Film “Ishq Vishk” Before Release

Shahid Kapoor fondly remembered the night before the release of “Ishq Vishk.”

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor began his acting career in 2003 with the romantic comedy “Ishq Vishk” and has continued to shine in films like “Udta Punjab” and “Haider.” Shahid talked about the night before his debut movie’s release.

He shared memories of putting up “Ishq Vishk” posters, and how he and his team went to the theater for the first show. He also mentioned how people’s behavior changed during and after the movie’s intermission.

“I went out for a drive with a friend of mine and there were people sticking posters of my film and I got off and stuck the posters with them. The guy was sticking the poster at two in the morning. He didn’t care usko neend aa rahi thi (He didn’t care he was feeling sleepy). Then I told him ye meri picture hai (This is my film). Then he took a couple of times and said ‘Oh, ye tumhari picture hai! (Oh! This is your film) All the best!” said Shahid.

In the interview, Shahid Kapoor shared a memory of his first time going to the theater to watch the opening show of “Ishq Vishk.” He went with the director, producer, and Amrita Rao. He mentioned how the team arrived early, even before the show started, and they were filled with excitement, just like the audience at a wedding reception. Shahid remembered that they all stood in a line, eagerly waiting to see the film.

“The crowd started coming. They shook our hands (saying) ‘Hello, acha aapki picture hai? (Oh, it’s your film?) All the best! I was like what’s going on? This is very weird. This is not how it’s supposed to be. The interval of the film happened and people came out and we were still standing there like that and suddenly, everybody’s behavior completely changed. They started crowding us and they wanted autographs and I was like ‘Abhi dedh ghante pehle to hum khade the. Hume ye log itna bhi importance nahi de rahe the. Abhi suddenly kaise ho gaya?’ (Just an hour and a half ago we were standing here. They were not giving us even a little bit of importance. How did it happen suddenly?) That is the magic of filmmaking. That’s how people view you. What you do in front of the camera between action and cut,” noted Kapoor.

He also mentioned that people’s opinions about you can change quite a bit within a short movie duration of an hour and a half. They might start treating you differently, and it’s important to be grateful for their love and support.

