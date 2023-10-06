Shahid Kapoor shares why he didn’t want to do ‘Vivah,’ recalls his series of flop movies

Vivah is one of Shahid Kapoor’s most commercially successful films. The skilled and versatile actor worked with filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya on this family drama, which he co-starred in alongside Amrita Rao. However, in an exclusive interview, Shahid spoke up about a time during filming when he urged the director to replace him.

Shahid Kapoor recounted his long list of failed films before filming Vivah. “Just before Vivah, one film came out of Sooraj ji’s only called Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, which did not do well, and right before that, I had three flops in one month,” Shahid said.

He further added, “I had done Shikhar with Ajay Devgn sir and John Matthew, the director of a film called Sarfarosh, which was a flop. Then I made another film, Life Ho Toh Aisi, with Sanjay Dutt sir and Mahesh Manjrekar, which was a hit combination, but woh bhi flop ho gyi (that too flopped).”

He stated, “They’re probably thinking to themselves, ‘Iska luck kharab hai (His luck is awful).’ Then there was Deewane Huye Paagal, which I don’t believe I ever saw because I was like, ‘Jab samajh hi nahi aaegi toh kya karun mai ab toh kar li hai maine (I won’t understand it anyhow and I’ve already done it), so let’s just avoid viewing it.’ And because all three failed, I was depressed.”

“One day I remember I was shooting, shaadi ka sequence tha, mai shaadi ke kapde pehen ke baitha tha aur Sooraj ji meri van me aaye (It was a wedding sequence, I was in wedding clothes, and Sooraj ji came to my van) and we had shot 8-10 days of the film and I told him, ‘Do you want to change me?'” ‘What happened?’ he asked. ‘See, in one month, three flops nobody has seen… clearly people don’t like me,’ I added. Because this is with all the other performers who are all celebrities and doing really well, they didn’t want to see this film.’ And he simply stared at me. I’m sure he was thinking, ‘Yeh mera hero hai iska hi state of mind itna kharab hai toh mai picture kaise acchi banaunga?’ (He’s my hero, and if his state of mind is like that, how would I create a good film?)”

Shahid Kapoor concluded, “Then he looked me in the eyes and said, ‘Do you know what to do between action and cut?'” Shahid said. ‘Do you understand your role as an actor?’ I said, ‘I do.’ ‘That’s it, just concentrate on that,’ he added. ‘Everything else will pass.’ That’s what I’ve been doing since then. I just concentrate on my work, and success and failure come and go. I know what I’m doing, you know what you’re doing, and you’ll make it.”

