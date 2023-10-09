Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Beig’s Wedding Dance Video Mesmerizes Fans

Sana Nawaz Sizzles in Stylish Crop Top Look
Pakistani supermodel and actress Sana Nawaz posted a series of photos on...
Pakistani YouTuber-turned-actor Shahveer Jafry and his wife Ayesha constantly delight their fans and followers with lots of affectionate Instagram posts and entertaining YouTube vlogs.
Jafry and his wife’s romantic gestures continue to inspire others with their relationship, setting an example for couples. They have gained immense popularity as an influencer couple and are adored by Pakistanis globally.
Not long ago, Jafry and his lovely wife wowed everyone with their stunning dance to the popular Bollywood song ‘Tere Vaaste’ at a family wedding, making the dance floor sizzle with their performance.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
This captivating video is creating a buzz on social media, quickly attracting a lot of attention. It features the couple, deeply in love, performing a mesmerizing dance routine with flawless coordination.
The highlight of the video is when Ayesha enthusiastically jumps towards Shahveer, and they both engage in a breathtaking spin that steals the spotlight.
In the video, both of them are dressed beautifully for their wedding performance, adding more glamour to it.
Ayesha looks stunning in a gorgeous lehenga with intricate mirror work, paired elegantly with a short pink blouse and a beautiful draped dupatta on her shoulder.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.