Shaista Lodhi urges all Pakistani to pray for everyone’s safety

Shaista Lodhi is a talented dermatologist, host, and actress. She always gives good advice to people and fans also follow her advice. The former morning show host recently took to social media to rally people together in prayer as Balochistan faces an imminent earthquake warning. Lodhi’s heartfelt message comes as a reminder of the importance of unity and collective faith during times of adversity.

The earthquake warning in Balochistan has raised concerns among residents, and in this situation, the call for solidarity and prayers from influential figures like Shaista Lodhi carries immense significance.

Lodhi used her fame and urged people to remain focused on praying for the safety and well-being of those in the affected areas. She focuses on collective prayers to provide comfort and support during challenging times.

Balochistan has also previously experienced earthquakes in the past, some of which have resulted in significant damage.

