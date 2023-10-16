Shamoon Abbasi Announces Official Launch Date for ‘Dhaichaal’

Shamoon Abbasi gives online challenge to Nadir Ali
Nadir Ali is a social media personality who initially gained fame. Ali...
Shamoon Abbasi, a renowned actor and director from Pakistan, has officially revealed the release date for his eagerly awaited action-packed movie, “DhaiChaal,” which is set to premiere in theaters on December 8, 2023.
The film has already generated significant excitement on social media in the lead-up to its release, and now, the first teaser for the movie has been officially unveiled.
The movie revolves around the contentious character of Kulbhushan Yadav, an Indian naval officer apprehended in Pakistan on charges of engaging in terrorism and espionage on behalf of India’s intelligence agency.
The revelation of the film has ignited both intrigue and discussion regarding its potential depiction of actual incidents stemming from this delicate matter.
People are eagerly anticipating the way in which “DhaiChaal” will unfold on the silver screen, seeking to find a harmonious equilibrium between entertainment and the sensitive subject at hand.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.