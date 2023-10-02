Shehzad Roy addresses unethical doctors, holds them accountable for bad behavior

Shehzad Roy wants to stop doctors from getting away with unethical behaviour.

Shehzad Roy, the internet’s favourite celebrity, wants to stop doctors in Pakistan from getting away with unethical behaviour.

The musician and philanthropist urged social media users to share their own stories in a widely shared post.

We need to hold doctors accountable for how they speak to their patients, the musician and philanthropist wrote. Ive heard so many stories about how even renowned doctors humiliate their patients. Docs, please remember that a kind word sometimes goes much further than any pill u can prescribe,” Roy added.

We need to hold doctors accountable for how they speak to their patients. Ive heard so many stories about how even renowned doctors humiliate their patients. Docs, please remember that a kind word sometimes goes much further than any pill u can prescribe 🙏 — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) September 29, 2023

His widely shared post inspired numerous other people to relate their own encounters with unethical doctors. One user commented:

“2 weeks ago a doc gave my children 1 min each after a wait of almost 2 hours (confirmed appointment). She didn’t check their throat or ear or chest, even though they were complaining of inflammation. My turn she was looking at the wrong file. Some doctors just don’t care.”

Misdiagnosis and malpractice should be duly addressed. Normalizing such mispractices only makes people more vulnerable. I know a 7-year-old child of a close relative recently lost his life due to this, nothing but trauma and mistrust for life for the family in our healthcare. https://t.co/e2NlTyn0Qu — Fahad Hayat (@FahadTheHayat) September 29, 2023

Experienced this a few days back, when i visited an eyes specialist, he suggested me glasses for regular use. I asked to know the reason, he told me i have to work with him for at least year to understand the medical terms. https://t.co/y2eQ5rv3v5 — Khalid Khan (@KhalidMillizai) September 30, 2023

On the professional front, Shehzad Roy has delighted his admirers with his singing talent for many years. Some of his notable contributions to the Pakistan Music industry include Bas Khail Nahi, Para Rah, Uth Band Kamar, and many more.

