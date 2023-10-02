Advertisement
Shehzad Roy addresses unethical doctors, holds them accountable for bad behavior

Articles
Shehzad Roy addresses unethical doctors, holds them accountable for bad behavior

  • Shehzad Roy wants to stop doctors from getting away with unethical behaviour.
  • He urged social media users to share their own stories in a widely shared post.
  • He wrote, “We need to hold doctors accountable for how they speak to patients.”
Shehzad Roy, the internet’s favourite celebrity, wants to stop doctors in Pakistan from getting away with unethical behaviour.

The musician and philanthropist urged social media users to share their own stories in a widely shared post.

We need to hold doctors accountable for how they speak to their patients, the musician and philanthropist wrote. Ive heard so many stories about how even renowned doctors humiliate their patients. Docs, please remember that a kind word sometimes goes much further than any pill u can prescribe,” Roy added.

His widely shared post inspired numerous other people to relate their own encounters with unethical doctors. One user commented:

“2 weeks ago a doc gave my children 1 min each after a wait of almost 2 hours (confirmed appointment). She didn’t check their throat or ear or chest, even though they were complaining of inflammation. My turn she was looking at the wrong file. Some doctors just don’t care.”

On the professional front, Shehzad Roy has delighted his admirers with his singing talent for many years. Some of his notable contributions to the Pakistan Music industry include Bas Khail Nahi, Para Rah, Uth Band Kamar, and many more.

