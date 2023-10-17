Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shehzad Roy shows solidarity with Palestinian children in new song

Shehzad Roy shows solidarity with Palestinian children in new song

Articles
Advertisement
Shehzad Roy shows solidarity with Palestinian children in new song

Shehzad Roy shows solidarity with Palestinian children in new song

Advertisement
  • Shehzad Roy is a well-known Pakistani singer and social activist.
  • He has done incredible things for Palestinians via his songs.
  • He released a song in sympathy with the innocent Palestinian lives.
Advertisement

Shehzad Roy, a well-known Pakistani singer and social activist, has done incredible things for Palestinians via his songs. The music sensation just released a song in sympathy with the innocent Palestinian lives killed in the current Hamas-Israeli conflict.

To express his undying love and unwavering support for children who have been victims of Israeli atrocities, Kangna famed singer took to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, and posted a video depicting Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) atrocities such as bombing innocent Palestinian children.

Faisal Qureshi directed Roy’s touching song video. The video depicts the atrocities committed against Palestinians and their powerlessness.

Using the phrase “children are the most significant casualties in this conflict,” Roy said how the “video will inform you about the situation in Gaza.”

He went on to say that how Palestine “has been under suppression for decades” and stated that “there is an evident reaction” now.

“This is the impact of wars on innocent children,” he remarked.

Advertisement

Roy has positioned himself as a light of hope for kids all across the world via his philanthropic endeavours and social activities. The singer has also had a successful career in Pakistani music, having recorded six albums since his debut in 1995. Roy is well known for his sociopolitical album Qismat Apney Haath Mein, released in 2008.

Also Read

Shehzad Roy addresses unethical doctors, holds them accountable for bad behavior
Shehzad Roy addresses unethical doctors, holds them accountable for bad behavior

Shehzad Roy wants to stop doctors from getting away with unethical behaviour....

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story