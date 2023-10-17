Shehzad Roy shows solidarity with Palestinian children in new song

Shehzad Roy is a well-known Pakistani singer and social activist.

Shehzad Roy, a well-known Pakistani singer and social activist, has done incredible things for Palestinians via his songs. The music sensation just released a song in sympathy with the innocent Palestinian lives killed in the current Hamas-Israeli conflict.

To express his undying love and unwavering support for children who have been victims of Israeli atrocities, Kangna famed singer took to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, and posted a video depicting Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) atrocities such as bombing innocent Palestinian children.

Faisal Qureshi directed Roy’s touching song video. The video depicts the atrocities committed against Palestinians and their powerlessness.

Using the phrase “children are the most significant casualties in this conflict,” Roy said how the “video will inform you about the situation in Gaza.”

He went on to say that how Palestine “has been under suppression for decades” and stated that “there is an evident reaction” now.

“This is the impact of wars on innocent children,” he remarked.

This video wil inform you about the situation in #Gaza particularly concerning children who are the most significant casualties in this conflict. #Palestine has been under suppression for decades & now,there is an evident reaction.This is the impact of wars on innocent children pic.twitter.com/moJxW2xVoh — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) October 11, 2023

Roy has positioned himself as a light of hope for kids all across the world via his philanthropic endeavours and social activities. The singer has also had a successful career in Pakistani music, having recorded six albums since his debut in 1995. Roy is well known for his sociopolitical album Qismat Apney Haath Mein, released in 2008.

