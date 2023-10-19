Singer Nimra Mehra’s Rejection Video From Pakistan Idol Goes Viral

Nimra Mehra is a young, talented, and well-known Pakistani singer.

Nimra Mehra is a young, talented, and well-known Pakistani singer noted for her stunning voice and appearance. Nimra rose to prominence as an incredible live performer on famous Pakistani shows. She performed brilliantly in Siaron Say Karen Batain, G Sarkar, and other songs. Millions of admirers like the artist, who has 2.4 million Facebook followers. Her most recent hit, “Tu Subha Di Pak Hawa Warga,” smashed many records. The song went viral in India as well. She sang the well-known song from the Show Dais Book. In the previous two months, her song’s video has been viewed by 11 million people. Nimra Mehra has also performed several OSTs for popular television programs.

Nimra Mehra has been working hard for many years to become a musician. She is now considered a popular Pakistani singer, however, she was previously rejected by notable Pakistani singers such as Hadiqa Kiani, Ali Azmat, and Bushra Ansari on Pakistan Idol. Famous Pakistani singers said Nimra Mehra was too focused on expressions and other things to be a good candidate for Pakistan Idol. Ali Azmat sided with Nimra Mehra, while Bushra Ansari and Hadiqa Kiani turned her down and sent her home. Bushra Ansari stated that she believes she would be a better actor than a singer. Here’s a link to the show’s video:

Listen to Nimra Mehra’s popular sound track, which has shattered records on social media platforms such as Facebook, Tiktok, and YouTube:

