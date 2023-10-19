Solidarity with Gaza: Pakistani Celebrities Condemn Hospital Bombing

Pakistani Celebrities Extend Support For Palestinians Amid Israel Brutalities
On October 17, Israeli planes bombarded Gaza’s al-Ahli Hospital, where tens of thousands of Palestinians had sought medical care and safety from the continuing massacre. According to Al-Jazeera, the strike was Israel’s bloodiest attack in its history, with 500 confirmed killed and the death toll climbing.
Pakistani celebrities like Ushna Shah and Osman Khalid Butt resorted to social media to voice their fury at the world’s indifference to the Palestinian genocide.
Ushna Shah penned: “A hospital. A HOSPITAL! What do we boycott? Where do we strike? What do we do? Someone tell me what to do! All I am able to do currently is pray and cry to my Lord, hold my dear ones close and write on this platform. Someone tell us what to do, where to begin.”
