Solidarity with Gaza: Pakistani Celebrities Condemn Hospital Bombing

Pakistani celebrities voiced their fury at the Palestinian genocide.

They came all together to condemn the hospital bombing in Gaza.

Celebs were shocked by Israel’s airstrike on a hospital.

On October 17, Israeli planes bombarded Gaza’s al-Ahli Hospital, where tens of thousands of Palestinians had sought medical care and safety from the continuing massacre. According to Al-Jazeera, the strike was Israel’s bloodiest attack in its history, with 500 confirmed killed and the death toll climbing.

Pakistani celebrities like Ushna Shah and Osman Khalid Butt resorted to social media to voice their fury at the world’s indifference to the Palestinian genocide.

Ushna Shah penned: “A hospital. A HOSPITAL! What do we boycott? Where do we strike? What do we do? Someone tell me what to do! All I am able to do currently is pray and cry to my Lord, hold my dear ones close and write on this platform. Someone tell us what to do, where to begin.”

Advertisement Osman Khalid Butt, an actor, has called for an urgent ceasefire to let humanitarian relief into Gaza. THERE MUST BE AN IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE.

ALLOW HUMANITARIAN AID TO REACH GAZA.

Is the blood of thousands of innocent Palestinians not enough? Please raise your voices! Advertisement — Osman Khalid Butt 🇵🇸 (@aClockworkObi) October 17, 2023 Fatima Bhutto, a writer and columnist, criticized Israel’s attempts to divert attention away from its misdeeds by disrupting the narrative. Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Fatima Bhutto (@fbhutto) Advertisement Amir Khan, a British-Pakistani boxer, uploaded videos of the sea of dead dead bodies discovered after the bombardment and expressed his sorrow over the loss of life in Gaza. Hundreds of Palestinians including children and womens have been killed in an attack on

Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza.

According to the Ministry of Health, at least

850 Palestinians have been injured & many dead pic.twitter.com/Gfe7mhjw7A — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) October 17, 2023 Also Read Pakistani Celebrities Extend Support For Palestinians Amid Israel Brutalities Israel's air assaults on Palestinians are driving Pakistani celebrities insane. Boxer Amir...