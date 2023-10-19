Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Solidarity with Gaza: Pakistani Celebrities Condemn Hospital Bombing

Solidarity with Gaza: Pakistani Celebrities Condemn Hospital Bombing

Articles
Advertisement
Solidarity with Gaza: Pakistani Celebrities Condemn Hospital Bombing

Solidarity with Gaza: Pakistani Celebrities Condemn Hospital Bombing

Advertisement
  • Pakistani celebrities voiced their fury at the Palestinian genocide.
  • They came all together to condemn the hospital bombing in Gaza.
  • Celebs were shocked by Israel’s airstrike on a hospital.
Advertisement

On October 17, Israeli planes bombarded Gaza’s al-Ahli Hospital, where tens of thousands of Palestinians had sought medical care and safety from the continuing massacre. According to Al-Jazeera, the strike was Israel’s bloodiest attack in its history, with 500 confirmed killed and the death toll climbing.

Pakistani celebrities like Ushna Shah and Osman Khalid Butt resorted to social media to voice their fury at the world’s indifference to the Palestinian genocide.

Ushna Shah penned: “A hospital. A HOSPITAL! What do we boycott? Where do we strike? What do we do? Someone tell me what to do! All I am able to do currently is pray and cry to my Lord, hold my dear ones close and write on this platform. Someone tell us what to do, where to begin.”

Advertisement

Osman Khalid Butt, an actor, has called for an urgent ceasefire to let humanitarian relief into Gaza.

Fatima Bhutto, a writer and columnist, criticized Israel’s attempts to divert attention away from its misdeeds by disrupting the narrative.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Fatima Bhutto (@fbhutto)

Advertisement

Amir Khan, a British-Pakistani boxer, uploaded videos of the sea of dead dead bodies discovered after the bombardment and expressed his sorrow over the loss of life in Gaza.

Also Read

Pakistani Celebrities Extend Support For Palestinians Amid Israel Brutalities
Pakistani Celebrities Extend Support For Palestinians Amid Israel Brutalities

Israel's air assaults on Palestinians are driving Pakistani celebrities insane. Boxer Amir...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story